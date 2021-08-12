Mammootty Refuses To Celebrate His 50th Year In Cinema; Wins The Internet!

Mammootty completed 50 years of his acting career, on August 6, 2021. The film industry members and fans wished the megastar of Malayalam cinema, by wishing him on social media platforms. It was also reported that the Government of Kerala is planning to felicitate Mammootty by organising a special event to celebrate his 50th year in cinema.

However, Mammootty has now won the internet by refusing to celebrate the 50th year of his acting career. As per the latest reports, the National award-winning actor said No to the Kerala government's idea of celebrating the special occasion. Interestingly, Mammootty stated that he doesn't want a golden jubilee celebration with the money of the public.

The megastar's decision was revealed by Saji Cheriyan, the state minister of culture and youth affairs. Mammootty, who thanked the government for considering celebrating the 50th year of his career, revealed that he is totally against spending money on such an event. The netizens are now heaping praises on the Bheeshma Parvam actor for his thoughtful decision.

Earlier, while wishing Mammootty, his son, actor Dulquer Salmaan had mentioned that his father dislikes celebrations on his career milestone. However, the biggest names of the Indian film industry, including Mohanlal, Telugu megastar Chiranjeevi, Suresh Gopi, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Nivin Pauly, Kunchacko Boban, and others wished the megastar on social media.

Mammootty, on the other hand, thanked his colleagues, fans, and well-wishers with a special social media post. "Completely overwhelmed by the outpouring of love from everyone. My wonderful colleagues and film fans everywhere. Thank you to each and every one of you," wrote the Bilal actor on his post.

Coming to his acting career, Mammootty is one of the busiest actors in the industry with a handful of promising projects in the pipeline. Bheeshma Parvam, Bilal, Puzhu, and CBI 5 are some of the most-awaited upcoming projects of the megastar's career.