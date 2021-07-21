Mammootty Reveals His New Look; Hints That Something Is Cooking!

Mammootty has always surprised his fans and followers with his unique off-screen appearances. Interestingly, the megastar has now once again set social media on fire with his new look. Along with his post, Mammootty has hinted that something very exciting is on cards, thus leaving his fans and cine-goers totally excited.

"Tiny pony #staytuned," the megastar captioned his post. In the picture, Mammootty is seen in a bright yellow shirt, thick beard, and a tiny ponytail. The netizens, especially the fans of the senior actor are considering his post as a major hint towards an upcoming announcement. Mammootty's stylish look is now going viral on social media.

As reported earlier, the National award-winning actor has been maintaining his long hair look for the last few months, for his much-awaited project Bheeshma Parvam. However, the reports suggest that Mammootty is not sporting the new tiny ponytail look for the Amal Neerad project. The mystery behind the megastar's new look is expected to be revealed very soon.

Mammootty is expected to resume the final schedule of Bheeshma Parvam, very soon. According to the reports, the senior actor will wrap up his portions for the project in a 10-days-long schedule. If things go as planned, the Amal Neerad directorial will hit the screens as a Christmas 2021 release. The actor-director duo will once again join hands for Bilal, the highly anticipated project, once the world comes back to normalcy.

After completing Bheeshma Parvam, Mammootty is planning to kickstart the shooting of Puzhu, the upcoming social thriller. The highly anticipated project, which is directed by newcomer Ratheena Sharshad, will be distributed by Dulquer Salmaan's production banner Wayfarer Films. Puzhu will also mark the first onscreen collaboration of Mammootty and the talented actress Parvathy Thiruvothu.

The megastar will simultaneously shoot for the highly anticipated fifth installment of the CBI series, which has been tentatively titled CBI 5. The project, which is directed by K Madhu, will feature Mammootty as the celebrated character Sethurama Iyer, once again.