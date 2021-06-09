Mammootty's Bheeshma Parvam: A Major Update To Be Revealed Soon!

Mammootty, the megastar of Malayalam cinema will be next seen in Bheeshma Parvam, the upcoming action thriller. The highly anticipated project, which marks Mammootty's second collaboration with the renowned filmmaker-director Amal Neerad, is currently under production. Interestingly, the sources close to Bheeshma Parvam have now revealed an exciting piece of information.

If the reports are to be true, the makers of the Mammootty starrer are now planning to reveal a major update on the project. The grapevine suggests that the team might release the much-awaited Bheeshma Parvam teaser, very soon. According to the updates, the team is planning to drop the teaser without any advance announcement, just like how they launched the project.

As per the reports, around 70 percent shoot of Bheeshma Parvam was completed before the lockdown was imposed in Kerala. Mammootty, the leading man is expected to wrap up his portions for the Amal Neerad directorial in a 10 days long schedule, which will start rolling once the pandemic restrictions are lifted.

As reported earlier, Mammootty is playing the central character Bheeshma Vardhan, an aging don in Bheeshma Parvam, which marks his third collaboration with director Amal Neerad. According to the latest updates, the project is being made as a complete treat for the fans of Mammootty and Amal Neerad's brand of cinema.

Bheeshma Parvam is jointly scripted by director Amal Neerad and Devadath Shaji, the directorial assistant of filmmaker Dileesh Pothan. PT Ravi Shankar has written the additional screenplay and Manu Jose aka RJ Murukan has penned the additional dialogues.

Nadia Moidu, Soubin Shahir, Telugu actress Anasuya Bharadwaj, Lena, Shine Tom Chacko, Sreenath Bhasi, Veena Nandakumar, Farhaan Faasil, Maala Parvathy, and so on in the other pivotal roles. Sushin Syam has composed the music for the project. Bheeshma Parvam is bankrolled by director Amal Neerad's home banner, Amal Neerad Productions.