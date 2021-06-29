Mammootty's Bheeshma Parvam Gets A Release Date; To Hit The Theatres This Christmas?

Mammootty, the megastar of Malayalam cinema will be next seen in the gangster drama Bheeshma Parvam. The project, which is directed by the renowned cinematographer-filmmaker Amal Neerad, is now nearing the final stage of its shooting. As per the reports, the makers have now made a major decision regarding the release of the Mammootty starrer.

If the latest reports are to be true, Bheeshma Parvam has been slated to hit the screens as a Christmas special release of 2021. The sources suggest that the makers are eyeing a theatrical release for the Amal Neerad directorial. The team reportedly made this decision, considering the excellent box office performances of the Mammootty films that hit theatres in 2021, before the second wave of pandemic.

To the unversed, earlier it was speculated that Bheeshma Parvam is being made a direct-to-OTT film. It was rumoured that the Mammootty starrer is being made as the first Malayalam production of Netflix. However, the makers have not reacted to any of these speculations, yet.

Mammootty's Bheeshma Parvam: A Major Update To Be Revealed Soon!

As reported earlier, Mammootty is playing the character Bheeshma Vardhan, who was a dreaded gangster in the 1980s, in Bheeshma Parvam. He is known as Bheeshma or Bhaiyya among the people who share a close bond with him. If the reports are to be believed, the Amal Neerad directorial depicts a new chapter in the life of Bheeshma.

Mammootty To Start Shooting For Puzhu Before Joining CBI 5: Reports

Bheeshma Parvam marks Mammootty's third collaboration with director Amal Neerad, after Big B and Bilal. The Mammootty starrer will feature a stellar star cast including senior actress Nadia Moidu, Soubin Shahir, Telugu actress Anasuya Bharadwaj, Lena, Srinath Bhasi, Shine Tom Chacko, Maala Parvathy, Veena Nandakumar, and so on in the other pivotal roles. Sushin Shyam has composed the songs and original score for the project.