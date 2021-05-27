Mammootty's Bheeshma Parvam: Here Is An Exciting Update

Mammootty, the megastar is joining hands with the popular filmmaker Amal Neerad once again, for the upcoming project Bheeshma Parvam. The shooting of the highly anticipated project is currently put on hold due to the second wave of the pandemic. However, the sources close to the Mammootty starrer have now revealed an exciting update on the project.

As per the latest updates, the megastar has around 10 days of shoot left to be completed, in Bheeshma Parvam. However, the makers are planning to resume the shoot only after the pandemic situation in Kerala, especially Ernakulam district comes under control. In that case, the Mammootty-Amal Neerad project might get slightly delayed.

If the reports are to be believed, the much-awaited project is a gangster drama, that revolves around the central character Bheeshma Vardhan, who was a dreaded don in the 1980s. Mammootty is playing the central character Bheeshma Vardhan, who widely known as Bheeshma or Bhaiyya by his close associates.

Expectations are riding high on Bheeshma Parvam, which marks the third association of Mammootty and director Amal Neerad, after Big B and Bilal. The actor-director duo's second collaboration, the highly anticipated project Bilal, is now delayed indefinitely due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Instead, they teamed up for the gangster flick, which is rumoured to be a direct-to-OTT film.

As reported earlier, the Mammootty starrer will feature a stellar star cast including senior actress Nadia Moidu, Soubin Shahir, Telugu actress Anasuya Bharadwaj, Lena, Shine Tom Chacko, Sreenath Bhasi, Veena Nandakumar, Farhaan Faasil, Maala Parvathy, and so on in the other pivotal roles. Sushin Syam has composed the music for the project. Bheeshma Parvam is bankrolled by director Amal Neerad's home banner, Amal Neerad Productions.