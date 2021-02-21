Mammootty's Bheeshma Parvam: Meet The Cast And Crew Of The Amal Neerad Directorial

Mammootty, the megastar is all set to join the sets of Bheeshma Parvam, the upcoming Amal Neerad directorial, on February 22, Monday. The highly anticipated project started rolling today (February 21) in Kochi with a low-key pooja and first-clap ceremony. Bheeshma Parvam marks Mammootty's third collaboration with Amal Neerad, after Big B and Bilal.

As per the reports, Nadia Moidu, the senior actress has been roped in to play a pivotal role in the movie, thus joining hands with Mammootty after a long gap. Bheeshma Parvam will also feature some popular faces including Soubin Shahir, Sreenath Bhasi, Lena, Shine Tom Chacko, and so on in the other key roles.

The Mammootty starrer is jointly penned by director Amal Neerad and Devadath Shaji, the directorial assistant of the renowned filmmaker Dileesh Pothan. PT Ravi Shankar, the co-writer of Aashiq Abu's Rani Padmini, has written the additional screenplay. Manu Jose aka RJ Murukan has penned the additional dialogues of Bheeshma Parvam.

When it comes to the technical crew, Anend C Chandran, the cinematographer who rose to fame with the blockbuster movies Neram and Premam, is the DOP of Bheeshma Parvam. Sushin Syam, the popular young musician who rose to fame with some popular films including Kumbalangi Nights, has been roped in to compose the songs and original score.

Vivek Harshan, the National award-winning editor has also joined the technical crew of the Mammootty starrer. Sunil Babu, who was a part of the popular films Anandabhadram and Urumi, has been roped in to handle the production design. Supreme Sundar handles the action choreography. Tapas Nayak is the sound designer of the project. The costume designing and make-up departments are handled by Sameera Saneesh and Ronex Xavier, respectively.

Bheeshma Parvam, which is expected to be shot entirely in Kochi, is said to be a complete action thriller. The much-awaited project is bankrolled by Amal Neerad's home banner, Amal Neerad productions.