Mammootty's Bheeshma Parvam: Soubin Shahir's Character Poster Is Out!

Mammootty's Bheeshma Parvam, the highly anticipated gangster drama is gearing up for a grand release in 2022. The promotional activities of the movie, which is helmed by Amal Neerad, have already kickstarted. The cast and crew members of Bheeshma Parvam took to their official social media handles and revealed the character poster of Soubin Shahir, from the Mammootty starrer.

"Sousha❤️🙏🏽 Character posters from today!," wrote director Amal Neerad, revealing Soubin's character poster from Bheeshma Parvam. The Kerala state award-winning actor is playing the role of Ajas in the movie. From the poster, it is evident that Soubin Shahir is playing an intense character in the Mammootty starrer.

If the reports are to be believed, the makers are planning to reveal the character posters of the main star cast of Bheeshma Parvam, in the upcoming days. The sources suggest that the highly anticipated official teaser of the Mammootty starrer is gearing up for its release, and will be out by the end of 2021 or the beginning of 2022.

As reported earlier, Mammootty is playing the character Bheeshma Vardhan, who was a dreaded gangster in the 1980s, in the gangster drama. He is Bheeshma or Bhaiyya to the people who share a close bond with him. According to the sources, The Amal Neerad directorial reportedly depicts a new chapter in the life of Bheeshma Vardhan. The project is being distributed by Dulquer Salmaan's home banner Wayfarer Films.

Bheeshma Parvam marks Mammootty's third collaboration with director Amal Neerad, after Big B and Bilal. The gangster drama will feature a stellar star cast including senior actress Nadia Moidu, Soubin Shahir, Telugu actress Anasuya Bharadwaj, Sreenath Bhasi, Lena, Shine Tom Chacko, Maala Parvathy, Veena Nandakumar, and so on in the other pivotal roles. Sushin Shyam has composed the music for the project.