Mammootty's CBI 5 To Start Rolling Soon; Pre-Production Is On Progress!

Mammootty is all set to play the iconic character, Sethurama Iyer, once again in the fifth installment of the CBI franchise. The project, which is tentatively titled CBI 5, is unarguably one of the most-awaited upcoming projects of Malayalam cinema. As per the latest updates, the Mammootty starrer is now all set to start rolling soon.

According to the sources close to CBI 5, the pre-production activities of the K Madhu directorial is currently in progress and are nearing the final stage. In that case, the shooting of the Mammootty starrer might begin by November 2021, once the megastar returns from Europe after finishing his next.

Reportedly, Mammootty is all set to fly to Europe for his next Telugu outing, which is touted to be a spy thriller. The movie, which will feature young actor Akhil Akkineni as the protagonist, is expected to feature the megastar as the lead antagonist. The rumourmills suggest that Mammootty is playing an army officer in the film.

The veteran actor is expected to join the sets of CBI 5 once he returns from Europe. A major update on the shooting of the project is expected to be made in a couple of weeks, once the makers finish the pre-production works. The title and other details of the K Madhu directorial are expected to be revealed once the project goes on the floor.

CBI 5, which is touted to be the final installment of the CBI franchise, is penned by the senior writer SN Swamy. Mammootty will once again play Sethurama Iyer, the brilliant CBI officer in the movie, which revolves around a crime pattern called 'basket killing'. Along with the megastar, the original cast of the series including Jagathy Sreekumar, Mukesh, and Saikumar are expected to return with the fifth installment. The Mammootty starrer is bankrolled by the prestigious banner Swargachithra.