Mammootty's Look In Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam Is Out, See Pics

Mammootty, the megastar of Malayalam cinema has finally wrapped up the shooting of his next project, Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam. The movie marks Mammootty's first collaboration with acclaimed filmmaker Lijo Jose Pellssery. The megastar's look in Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam is finally out and is winning the internet.

In the location stills that are leaked online, the megastar is seen in a unique get-up with a curly hairdo, which is teamed up with a shirt and dhoti. From the get-up, it is evident that Mammootty is playing the role of a commoner from a small town in the Lijo Jose Pellissery directorial. The rumour mills suggest that the megastar's character in the movie is a small-time thief. But the reports are not officially confirmed yet.

Check out Mammootty's look in Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam, here:

Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam was wrapped up in a single schedule, that lasted for 40 days. The Mammootty-starrer was widely shot at the various locations of Pazhani, Tamil Nadu. Along with Mammootty, senior actor Ashokan and popular Tamil actress Ramya Pandian are appearing in pivotal roles in the Lijo Jose Pellissery directorial.

The highly anticipated project will also mark the maiden venture of Mammootty's newly launched home banner, Mammootty Company. The megastar is making a comeback to film production with Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkan after a long gap with the movie. The project is bankrolled by Mammootty Company and director Lijo Jose Pellissery's home banner Amen Movie Monastery.

Director Lijo Jose Pellissery himself has penned the story for Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam. S Hareesh has penned the screenplay and dialogues. Renowned cinematographer Theni Eswar has handled the visualisation. If the reports are to be believed, the Mammootty-starrer will get a theatrical release during the first quarter of 2022.