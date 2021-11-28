Mammootty's Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam: Here Is A Major Update!

Mammootty and director Lijo Jose Pellissery are finally all set to team up for the first time, for the much-awaited project Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam. The shooting of the project has been progressing at the various locations of Pazhani, Tamil Nadu. Interestingly, the sources close to the Mammootty starrer have revealed a major update on the project.

As per the latest updates, popular Tamil actress Ramya Pandian has been roped in to play a pivotal character in Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam. The actress, who is making her Malayalam cinema debut with the Mammootty starrer, is said to be playing a Tamil character in the movie.

Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam, which is said to be a social drama, reportedly features Mammootty in a unique role. The Lijo Jose Pellissery directorial also features senior actor Ashokan in a pivotal role. The movie thus marks Mammootty and Ashokan's reunion on the silver screen after over 2 decades. More details on the rest of the star cast are expected to be revealed soon.

The Mammootty starrer will also mark the maiden venture of Mammootty's newly launched home banner, Mammootty Company. The megastar is making a comeback to film production with Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkan after a long gap with the movie. The project is bankrolled by Mammootty Company and director Lijo Jose Pellissery's home banner Amen Movie Monastery.

S Hareesh has penned the screenplay and dialogues for Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam, while director Lijo Jose Pellissery himself has penned the story. The Mammootty starrer will be shot at the various locations of Pazhani and Velankanni, in a 40-day long schedule. Renowned cinematographer Theni Eswar has joined the team as the director of photography.