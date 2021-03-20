Mammootty's One Censored With A Clean 'U' Certificate; Release Date To Be Revealed Soon!

Mammootty's much-awaited upcoming political thriller One has finally completed the censor formalities. As per the latest updates, One has bagged a clean U certificate from the censor board. If the reports are to be true, the release date of the movie will be officially revealed through Mammootty's social media pages, very soon.

Reportedly, One has a total running time of 2 hours and 30 minutes without any cuts or alterations. From the recently released official trailer of the Mammootty starrer, it is evident that an intense political drama is in store for the audiences. If things go as planned, the Santhosh Viswanath directorial will hit the theatres as a Vishu 2021 special release.

As reported earlier, several renowned OTT platforms had approached the makers of One, offering a digital release for the movie. However, the team decided to wait for the theatres to reopen and confirmed that the Mammootty starrer will not go the OTT way. According to director Santhosh Viswanath, One is a well-made political drama that deserves to be watched on the big screen.

One marks Mammootty's first collaboration with Santhosh Viswanath, who is best known for the satirical comedy Chirakodinja Kinavukal. The political thriller around the clash of different political ideologies and the duties of an ideal Chief Minister. Mammootty is playing the role of Kadakkal Chandran, the senior politician who gets appointed as the Chief Minister of Kerala under a sensitive circumstance. The project is scripted by the Bobby-Sanjay duo.

The Mammootty starrer will feature an extensive star cast including Joju George, Murali Gopy, Sreenivasan, Balachandra Menon, Ranjith, Mamukoya, Salim Kumar, Suresh Krishna, Shankar Ramakrishnan, Sudev Nair, Vishnu Unnikrishnan, Nimisha Sajayan, Gayathri Arun, Ishaani Krishna, and so on in the supporting roles. One is bankrolled by Ichais Productions.

