Mammootty's One Official Trailer Review: An Intense Political Drama Is In Store!

The much-awaited official trailer of Mammootty's One, the upcoming political drama, is finally out. One official trailer was revealed by the cast and crew members through their official social media pages, recently. The promising official trailer of the Mammootty starrer hints that a high voltage political drama is in store for the Malayalam cinema audiences.

The 2 minutes long official trailer of One begins with an incident that has created a huge stir in the socio-political atmosphere of Kerala. At the same time, Chief Minister Kadakkal Chandran, played by Mammootty, faces threats from both the opposition party and his own party. Some of the leaders even humiliate Chandran, calling him a "barber's son".

Unlike the official teasers which were solely concentrated on Kadakkal Chandran's character, the supporting cast leads the way in the trailer. Chandran's role is unveiled through the descriptions of the other prominent characters, and Mammootty makes an entry much late in the trailer. From the trailer, it is evident that One depicts how the position of the Chief Minister changes the life and career of a politician.

Apart from Mammootty, the actor who makes the most impact in the One official trailer is unarguably Murali Gopy. The actor-writer looks simply brilliant as Marampally Jayanandan, the opposition leader and a cunning politician. Murali Gopy's character notably says at one point in the trailer "Politics is no longer about serving the country; it is an industry."

Along with Mammootty and Murali Gopy, the supporting cast of One including Joju George, Sudheer Karamana, Jagadish, Nimisha Sajayan, Alencier Ley Lopez, P Balachandran, Gayathri Arun, and others also made noticeable appearances in the trailer. From the trailer, it has been confirmed that this Santhosh Viswanath directorial, which is scripted by Bobby-Sanjay, is going to be an intense political drama.