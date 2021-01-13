Mammootty's One To Hit The Theatres In February; To Become The First Malayalam Release After Lockdown?

Mammootty, the megastar is all set to play the Kerala Chief Minister in the upcoming political thriller One. As per the latest reports, the Mammootty starrer has been slated to hit the theatres in February 2021. In that case, One might emerge as the first Malayalam film to hit the theatres post lockdown.

As per the latest reports, the makers are yet to finalise the release date of the Mammootty starrer. But the sources have confirmed that the team is planning to release One in February. However, the release date will be finalised only after the team analyses how the public reacts to the theatre reopening post lockdown, and the future of the films that hit the theatres in Kerala for Pongal.

If things go as planned, Mammootty's One will resume the theatrical releases of the Malayalam films. Following the release of the Mammootty starrer, around 11 films are slated to hit the theatres. Well, we really hope things proceed on a positive note, as cinema is one of the biggest industries we have.

Coming to One, the project marks the megastar's first collaboration with the young filmmaker Santhosh Viswanath. The political thriller around the clash of different political ideologies and the duties of an ideal Chief Minister. Mammootty is playing the role of Kadakkal Chandran, the senior politician who gets appointed as the Chief Minister of Kerala under a sensitive circumstance.

The political thriller is scripted by the National award-winning scenarist duo Bobby-Sanjay. The Mammootty starrer will feature an extensive star cast including Joju George, Murali Gopy, Sreenivasan, Balachandra Menon, Ranjith, Mamukoya, Salim Kumar, Suresh Krishna, Shankar Ramakrishnan, Sudev Nair, Vishnu Unnikrishnan, Nimisha Sajayan, Gayathri Arun, Ishaani Krishna, and so on. One is bankrolled by Ichais Productions.

