Mammootty's Role In Amal Neerad's Bheeshma Parvam Is Revealed: Read Details Inside!

Mammootty, the megastar of Malayalam cinema is currently busy with the shooting of Bheeshma Parvam, the upcoming Amal Neerad project. The shooting of the highly anticipated thriller is currently progressing at the various locations of Kochi. Interestingly, the sources have now revealed the character played by Mammootty in the movie.

As per the updates, the megastar is playing the character Bheeshma Vardhan, who was a dreaded gangster in the 1980s, in the movie. He is Bheeshma or Bhaiyya to the people who share a close bond with him. If the reports are to be believed, The Mammootty starrer depicts a new chapter in the life of Bheeshma.

However, the Bheeshma Parvam team has not confirmed the reports regarding Mammootty's role in the movie, yet. According to the grapevine, more details regarding the project and a highly exciting update will be revealed on the auspicious occasion of Eid 2021. An official announcement regarding the same is expected to be made soon.

The highly anticipated project marks Mammootty's third collaboration with director Amal Neerad, after Big B and Bilal. As reported earlier, the Mammootty starrer will feature a stellar star cast including senior actress Nadia Moidu, Soubin Shahir, Telugu actress Anasuya Bharadwaj, Lena, Shine Tom Chacko, Maala Parvathy, and so on in the other pivotal roles.

Bheeshma Parvam is jointly penned by director Amal Neerad and Devadath Shaji, the directorial assistant of filmmaker Dileesh Pothan. PT Ravi Shankar, the co-writer of Aashiq Abu's Rani Padmini, has written the additional screenplay. Manu Jose aka RJ Murukan has penned the additional dialogues of the Mammootty starrer.

Earlier, it was reported that Bheeshma Parvam is slated to get a direct-to-OTT release on the popular platform Netflix. However, the latest updates suggest that the Mammootty starrer will hit the theatres, before getting an OTT release.

