Mammootty’s Special Wish For Mohanlal Is Winning The Internet; Shares A Throwback Picture

Mollywood's Complete Actor Mohanlal is ringing in his 61st birthday today (May 21). With zillions of fans and followers of the star wishing him on his special day, what has as always grabbed major attention is his counterpart and one of his close friends from the industry Mammootty's birthday wish.

The Superstar took to his social media handle to wish the Drishyam actor with a throwback picture shared along with innumerable snaps in the background. Interestingly, the pictures in the backdrop are taken from various events held over the years that also include a major nostalgia-inducing throwback snap from the sets of the duo's blockbuster film Harikrishnans (1998). On the other hand, in the main undated picture shared, the two Superstars can be seen all smiles as they pose in utter style. Mammootty captioned the picture as, "Happy Birthday Dear Lal".

Well now, the special wish has gone viral on social media with several netizens sharing the picture on their timeline while also wishing Mohanlal on his big day.

Talking about Mohanlal and Mammootty's camaraderie, the duo share an exceptional bond both on-screen and off-screen. Mollywood's leading superstars have shared screen space for as many as 55 movies so far that include Aalkkoottathil Thaniye (1984), Guru Dakshina (1983), Lakshmana Rekha (1984), Anubandham (1985), Ahimsa (1981), Manu Uncle (1988), No 20 Madras Mail (1990), Akkare (1984), Harikrishnans (1998), Ente Katha (1983), Naanayam (1983), Onnanu Nammal (1984), Gandhinagar 2nd Street (1986) and Twenty: 20 (2008) among others.

Currently, the duo is super busy with their respective projects. Mammootty is presently working on Amal Neerad's Bheeshma Parvam. Meanwhile, Mohanlal is occupied with a slew of project in his kitty including his directorial debut Barroz: Guardian of D'Gama's Treasure. His other upcoming films are Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham, Aaraattu and Ram.