Mammootty's The Priest: Official Teaser To Release On January 14

Mammootty, the megastar is playing the titular role in the highly anticipated upcoming mystery thriller, The Priest. Interestingly, the much-awaited official teaser of The Priest has now finally got a release date. The first teaser of the Mammootty starrer will be revealed on January 14, Thursday, on the special occasion of Pongal.

The exciting news was revealed by the cast and crew members through social media. The Priest official teaser will be revealed at 7 PM on January 14, through the official social media pages of the leading man, Mammootty. The makers also revealed a new poster of the Jofin T Chacko directorial, along with the teaser release announcement. In the poster, Mammootty is seen sitting in a room, along with his dog.

As reported recently, the post-production activities of The Priest is nearing the final stage. Manju Warrier, the lady superstar who plays the female lead in the Mammootty starrer, had recently finished dubbing for the project. The team revealed the updates by sharing Manju's pictures that were clicked from the dubbing studio.

Coming to The Priest, the movie which is said to be an out-and-out horror thriller, marks Mammootty's first-ever onscreen collaboration with Manju Warrier. However, Manju is not appearing as the female lead opposite the megastar in the movie, as his character doesn't have a romantic track in the film. Instead, the lady superstar is playing a pivotal character.

The Priest will also feature Nikhila Vimal, Saniya Iyappan, Baby Monica in the pivotal roles. The rest of the star cast includes several renowned faces of Malayalam cinema, including Jagadeesh, Ramesh Pisharody, Madhupal, Dinesh Panicker, Sivadas Kannur, Naseer Sankranthi, Tony Luke, Karikku fame Ameya Mathew, etc. The Mammootty starrer is jointly produced by filmmaker B Unnikrishnan and Anto Joseph.

