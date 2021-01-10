Mammootty's The Priest: The Official Teaser Is On The Way!

The official teaser of Mammootty's highly anticipated upcoming mystery thriller The Priest is getting ready for a grand theatrical release. The movie, which features Mammootty in the titular role, had recently garnered attention with the newly released posters that feature the megastar in a different get-up. Now, the latest reports suggest that The Priest teaser is on the way.

Recently, the team announced that the final mix of the Mammootty starrer is in progress, through the official social media pages of the project. So, it has been confirmed that the highly anticipated official teaser of the Jofin T Chacko directorial will be out in a couple of days, mostly by the end of this week.

From the recently released new look of Mammootty from the movie, it is evident that The Priest has some real surprises in store for the Malayalam cinema audiences. In the new posters, the megastar is seen in a full sleeves shirt, which is teamed up with a pair of eyeglasses, a hat, and a thick beard.

Coming to The Priest, the movie which is said to be an out-and-out thriller, marks Mammootty's first-ever onscreen collaboration with Manju Warrier. The lady superstar is not appearing as the female lead opposite the megastar but is playing a pivotal role in the project.

The Priest will also features Nikhila Vimal, Saniya Iyappan, Baby Monica, Jagadeesh, Ramesh Pisharody, Madhupal, Dinesh Panicker, Sivadas Kannur, Naseer Sankranthi, Tony Luke, Karikku fame Ameya Mathew, and so on in the supporting roles.

The Mammootty starrer is jointly written by Deepu Pradeep and Shyam Menon. Akhil George is the director of photography. The editing is handled by Shameer Mohammed. Rahul Raj has composed the music. The Priest is jointly produced by Anto Joseph, filmmaker B Unnikrishnan, and VN Babu, under the banners Anto Joseph Film Company and RD Illuminations.

