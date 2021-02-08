Mammootty Takes Social Media By Storm With The First Look Of Amal Neerad's Bheeshma Parvam!

Mammootty, the megastar of Malayalam cinema is now taking the social media by storm, with the first look posters of Amal Neerad's Bheeshma Parvam. The team announced the title of the project and released the first look on Sunday (February 7, 2021), through Mammootty's official pages. From the first look poster, it is evident that Bheeshma Parvam is an intense film.

As expected, Mammootty has totally won the internet with his majestic look in the first look posters of the Amal Neerad directorial. He looks Along with the fans and cine-goers, the Malayalam film industry members are also going gaga over the megastar's unique get-up for Bheeshma Parvam.

Dulquer Salmaan, who is the biggest fanboy of his father Mammootty, is all excited about the project and shared the first look posters with a sweet note on his social media pages. "Presenting to you the exciting first look of Bheeshma Parvam. How epic does this look. When this team comes together I go back to being a fan boy watching Big B wide eyed. I can't wait to watch this slick entertainer on the big screen. All the best to Amalettan and the entire team. #fanboyfirst #mydaddystrongest #aintnobodylikehim #megastar #amalneerad #bheeshmaparvam #thekindamovieswewaitfor," wrote Dulquer on his Instagram post.

As per the reports, Bheeshma Parvam is a complete action-based entertainer that features Mammootty as the central character. The Amal Neerad directorial will also feature Soubin Shahir and Sreenath Bhasi in the other pivotal roles. Initially, it was reported that the project which will go on floors before Mammootty-Amal duo's Bilal will get a Netflix release. But now, the sources suggest that it is getting a theatrical release.

The Mammootty starrer is jointly scripted by Ravishankar, Devadutt Shaji, and RJ Murukan. Bheeshma Parvam is bankrolled by Amal Neerad's home banner, Amal Neerad productions.

