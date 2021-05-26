Mammootty To Join Mohanlal's Drishyam 3? Here's What Jeethu Joseph Has To Say!

Mohanlal and Jeethu Joseph, the popular actor-director duo have confirmed that they are indeed returning with the third installment of the Drishyam series. It was also speculated that Mammootty, the megastar is also part of the third part, which has been titled Drishyam 3. It was speculated that Mammootty might play the investigative officer in the third installment.

The grapevine even suggested that Mammootty might play his highly celebrated character, CBI officer Sethurama Iyer in Drishyam 3. The rumours had totally excited the Malayalam cinema fanatics, who have been waiting for the onscreen reunions of Mammootty and Mohanlal. However, director Jeethu Joseph has now confirmed that the rumours were totally baseless.

In a recent interview, director Jeethu Joseph finally addressed the rumours and made it clear that Mammootty is not a part of the project. According to the talented filmmaker, he has only an idea about the climax of Drishyam 3 so far and is yet to work on the storyline. So, it is too early to comment about the story of the Mohanlal starrer and its characters.

Jeethu Joseph also stated that he has no plans to make the third part of the Drishyam franchise, just for its sake. The director made it clear that Drishyam 3 will only happen if he succeeds in developing an effective storyline and script, that does justice to the climax scene in his mind. So, it has been confirmed that the third installment will not start rolling in the near future.

However, Mohanlal and Jeethu Joseph are planning to team up once again for a project, after they complete their delayed film, Ram. The highly exciting news was announced by producer Antony Perumbavoor, on the special occasion of the complete actor's 61st birthday. The much-awaited project is expected to get an official launch very soon.