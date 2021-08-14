Mammootty To Play A Negative Role In Puzhu; This Crew Member Drops A Major Hint!

Mammootty, the megastar of Malayalam cinema has never shied away from experimenting with his characters. As reported earlier, the National award-winning actor is joining hands with newcomer Ratheena Sharshad, for the upcoming project Puzhu. Now, the latest updates suggest that Mammootty is playing a negative role in the highly anticipated project.

In a recent interview, popular musician Jakes Bejoy, who composes the music for Puzhu, spilled beans about the project and Mammootty's character. "Puzhu has a fantastic script. It's been a while since Mammukka has attempted something like this. I'm excited to start working on the project. The film will showcase his acting prowess. It will have him in a performance like Vidheyan more than the 'mass' Mammukka," said the musician.

To the unversed, Mammootty had appeared as Bhaskara Pattelar, which was an out-and-out negative character, in Vidheyan. The megastar had won the National film award for the Best Actor, for his brilliant performance in the classic film. With Jakes Bejoy's comparison between the characters of Vidheyan and Puzhu, the fans and cine-goers have concluded that the megastar is indeed playing a negative role in the Ratheena Sharshad directorial.

Puzhu, which is touted to be a social thriller, marks Mammootty's first professional collaboration with his son, the popular actor Dulquer Salmaan. The highly anticipated project will be distributed by Dulquer Salmaan's production banner Wayfarer Films. Puzhu will feature the talented actress Parvathy Thiruvothu as the female lead, thus marking her first onscreen collaboration with the megastar.

The Mammootty starrer is jointly scripted by Unda writer Harshad and Varathan fame writers duo Suhas and Sharfu. Theni Eswar is the director of photography. Manu Jagadh is the art director. Vishnu Govind and Sreeshankar handle the sound design. Sameera Saneesh heads the costumes department. The project is produced by Mammootty's close associate S George's Cyn-Cyl Celluloid.