It's Official: Mammootty To Play The Lead Role In B Unnikrishnan's Next!

Mammootty is currently on a signing spree and has some highly exciting projects in his kitty. Interestingly, director B Unnikrishnan has now revealed that the megastar will play the lead role in his upcoming directorial venture. As per the reports, Mammootty and B Unnikrishnan are teaming up for a high-voltage mass entertainer.

The filmmaker made the highly exciting announcement in a recently held discussion at the popular social media platform Clubhouse. B Unnikrishnan confirmed that the pre-production activities of his Mammootty project will start rolling immediately after the release of Aaraattu, the upcoming Mohanlal starrer. The shooting of the untitled project is expected to begin by the end of 2021.

The Mammootty starrer is penned by the renowned scenarist Udaya Krishna. The highly anticipated project marks the megastar's second collaboration with B Unnikrishnan, after the 2010-released movie Pramani. Udaya Krishna, on the other hand, has teamed up with Mammootty for several blockbuster movies including the 2019-released blockbuster Madhura Raja.

Coming to Mammootty's acting career, the megastar was busy with the shooting of Bheeshma Parvam, the upcoming Amal Neerad directorial before the lockdown was imposed in Kerala. As per the reports, the senior actor is expected to wrap up the project in another small schedule, that will last for about 10 days.

After completing Bheeshma Parvam, Mammootty is expected to start shooting for Puzhu, the upcoming social thriller directed by newcomer Ratheena Sharshad. The megastar will also kickstart the highly anticipated fifth part of the CBI Series, which has been tentatively titled CBI 5, in August 2021. If the reports are to be believed, Mammootty will shoot for both the films, simultaneously. He will also kickstart the shooting of Bilal, the most awaited film of his career, once the world comes back to normalcy.