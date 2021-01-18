Mammootty To Start Shooting For Amal Neerad Project On This Date!

Mammootty, the megastar is joining hands with the renowned filmmaker Amal Neerad for a new film, before kickstarting the shooting of their ambitious project Bilal. Now, the sources close to the project have revealed an exciting update. Reportedly, Mammootty is planning to start shooting for the project on February 3, 2021.

According to the latest updates, the megastar is planning to end his long break, which lasted for over 10 months, with the Amal Neerad project. Mammootty is currently maintaining his lockdown hair and beard, for the new look that he is planning to sport on this untitled project. The highly anticipated project is expected to get an official launch by the end of January.

In a recent interview, actor Soubin Shahir had confirmed that he is playing a pivotal role in the Mammootty-Amal Neerad duo's new project. Now, the latest reports suggest that Sreenath Bhasi is also a part of the star cast. Some unconfirmed reports also suggest that the project is being made as a Netflix original film.

Bilal, the highly anticipated Mammootty-Amal Neerad project, which is a sequel to the duo's popular film Big B, is now delayed indefinitely due to the pandemic. The shooting of the project might not resume anytime soon, as it is impossible to shoot outside Kerala with a big crew at this point. Bilal is slated to be majorly shot in Kochi, Calcutta, and Poland.

The new Mammootty-Amal Neerad project, on the other hand, will be completely shot in Ernakulam. According to the reports, the project is being made on a smaller budget and scale, while compared to Bilal, which is an expensive project. Mammootty is planning to wrap up the leftover portions of his upcoming project One, before starting the shoot of Amal Neerad directorial.

