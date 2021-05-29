Mammootty To Start Shooting For Puzhu Before Joining CBI 5: Reports

Mammootty is extremely busy in his career with some highly promising projects in the pipeline. Recently, it was reported that the megastar is planning to join CBI 5, the fifth installment of CBI Series, next. However, the latest reports suggest that Mammootty will kickstart the promising project Puzhu, before joining CBI 5.

As per the latest reports, the senior star is planning to wrap up the shoot of Bheeshma Parvam, the upcoming Amal Neerad directorial, in a 10-days long schedule. After completing Bheeshma Parvam, Mammootty is planning to kickstart the filming of Puzhu, which is said to be a unique social thriller.

Puzhu, which is expected to feature the megastar in a never-seen-before avatar, marks his first professional collaboration with his son, the popular actor Dulquer Salmaan. The highly anticipated project, which is directed by newcomer Ratheena Sharshad, will be distributed by Dulquer Salmaan's production banner Wayfarer Films. Puzhu will also mark the first onscreen collaboration of Mammootty and the talented actress Parvathy Thiruvothu.

Mammootty's Bheeshma Parvam: Here Is An Exciting Update

The Mammootty-Parvathy starrer is jointly scripted by Unda writer Harshad and Varathan fame writers duo Suhas and Sharfu. Theni Eswar is the director of photography. Jakes Bejoy composes the music for the project. Manu Jagadh is the art director. Vishnu Govind and Sreeshankar handle the sound design. Sameera Saneesh heads the costumes department. The project is produced by Mammootty's close associate S George's Cyn-Cyl Celluloid.

Mammootty To Join Mohanlal's Drishyam 3? Here's What Jeethu Joseph Has To Say!

Coming to CBI 5, the fifth and last installment of the highly popular CBI Series will mark the comeback of director K Madhu, after a long gap. The project, which is scripted by SN Swami will once again feature Mammootty in the role of Sethurama Iyer, the intelligent yet soft-spoken CBI officer. The prestigious project is bankrolled by the popular banner Swargachithra.