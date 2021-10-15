Mammootty Wraps Up Puzhu; Says It's A Progressive And Ambitious Film

Mammootty, the megastar of Malayalam cinema finally wrapped up the shooting of his highly anticipated project, Puzhu. The veteran actor took to his official social media handles on Friday (October 15, 2021) and revealed the new update, along with a backup picture. Mammootty also opened up about Puzhu on his post, to the much surprise of his fans and followers.

"Happy to share that we wrapped the shoot of #Puzhu ! It's a progressive and ambitious film. It's been a great experience making the film. I can't wait for all of you to watch the final product," wrote Mammootty on his official social media handles.

From the megastar's words, it is evident that he is totally excited about Puzhu, and is happy with the way the film has turned out to be. Mammootty, who usually prefers to not talk much about his upcoming projects, has gone out of his way to praise this project, which is directed by newcomer Ratheena Sharshad.

Puzhu, which is touted to be a social drama, marks the first onscreen collaboration of Mammootty and talented actress Parvathy Thiruvothu. As per the reports, the megastar is playing an out-and-out negative character after a long break, in the Ratheena directorial. However, nothing much has been revealed about Parvathy's role in the movie.