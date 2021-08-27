Manju Warrier And Jayasurya Team Up For Meri Awaz Suno; First Look Poster Is Out!

Manju Warrier and Jayasurya are all set to share the screen for the first time, in the upcoming movie, Meri Awaz Suno. The movie, which is touted to be a feel-good entertainer, is helmed by Prajesh Sen. Jayasurya and Manju Warrier recently took to their official social media handles and revealed the Meri Awaz Suno first look poster.

"Happy to share the first look poster of #MeriAwazSuno ! It was real fun working with this cool team! I'm sure you will enjoy this movie 😊 Prajesh Sen G Jayasurya #Sshivada #RakeshB #VijayakumarPalakunnu #AnnSariga," wrote Manju Warrier on her social media post.

Jayasurya, on the other hand, shared the poster and wrote: "After Captain and Vellam, we are teaming up again with 'Meri Awaaz Suno' , this time with Sshivada and the evergreen Manju Warrier. Working with Manju has been beautiful and enriching to say the least. Hoping to have all your love and support for this project of ours. ❤️@prajeshsen @manju.warrier @sshivadaoffcl"

The promising first look poster, which features the lady superstar and talented actor, hints that Meri Awaz Suno will narrate a breezy love story. According to the latest updates, Manju Warrier is playing the role of a doctor in the movie, which will have Jayasurya playing a radio jockey.

Tovino Thomas's Minnal Murali To Get An OTT Release On Netflix: Reports

Meri Awaz Suno also marks Manju Warrier's first onscreen collaboration with director Prajesh Sen. Jayasurya, on the other hand, has collaborated with the talented filmmaker in the past for the highly acclaimed films Captain and Vellam.

Mammootty And Mohanlal Receive UAE's Golden Visa; Set A New Record!

The Manju Warrier-Jayasurya project also features Sshivada in a pivotal role. Gautami Nair, director Johny Antony, Sudhir Karamana, Sohan Seenulal, G Suresh Kumar, Devi Ajith, and Mithu AE appear in the supporting roles. Popular filmmakers Shaji Kailas and Shyamaprasad will make cameo appearances in the movie. M Jayachandran has composed the music. Vinod Illampilly is the DOP. Meri Awaz Suno is bankrolled by Rakesh B, under the banner Universal Cinema.