Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham Leads Malayalam Cinema At 67th National Film Awards With 7 Nominations!

Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham, the Mohanlal starrer directed by Priyadarshan has earned immense popularity much before its release, with its promising trailer and posters. As per the latest updates, Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham is now leading Malayalam cinema at the 67th National Film awards. Reportedly, the Mohanlal project has earned 7 nominations under various categories, at the National Film Awards.

If the reports are to be true, Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham has been nominated in all major categories including Best Movie, Best Actor, Best Director, Best Costume Designing, and in two major technical categories. The 67th National Film Awards are expected to be announced by end of March 2021.

As reported earlier, 17 films produced in Malayalam cinema in the year 2019 have been shortlisted for the final round of the 67th National Film Awards. Jallikattu, Virus, Kumbalangi Nights, Moothon, Sameer, Vasanthi, Ishq, and so on are the major Malayalam films that have entered the final race of the National Film Awards.

Coming back to Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham, the Mohanlal starrer has been slated to hit the theatres on May 13, 2021, after getting delayed multiple times due to the COVID-19 pandemic. If things go as planned, the Priyadarshan directorial will have a worldwide release, by hitting a record number of screens across the globe.

Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham depicts the life of Kunjali Markkar IV aka Mohammed Ali, the naval chieftain of the Samoothiri Kingdom who lived in the 16th century. Mohanlal appears as the historical character in the movie, which is jointly scripted by Priyadarshan and Ani Sasi.

The movie features Manju Warrier, Pranav Mohanlal, Keerthy Suresh, Kalyani Priyadarshan, Suniel Shetty, Arjun Sarja, Prabhu Ganesan, Mukesh, Siddique, Nedumudi Venu, Innocent, Mamukoya, and so on in the other pivotal roles. Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham is jointly produced by Aashirvad Cinemas, Confident Group, and Moonshot Entertainments.

