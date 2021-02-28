Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham: Mohanlal Reveals The New Release Date Of The Priyadarshan Directorial

Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham, the most-awaited Mohanlal-Priyadarshan project, was delayed multiple times due to the pandemic. However, the magnum opus has now finally got a release date. Mohanlal, the leading man recently took to his official social media pages and announced that Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham will get a worldwide theatrical release on May 13, 2021, Thursday.

Earlier it was announced that the Mohanlal starrer will hit the theatres on March 26, 2021. But the makers are forced to push the release to May 2021, due to the limitations in cinema screening implemented by the Kerala government. The state is still having 50 percent occupancy in the theatres, with no second shows.

According to the sources close to Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham, the makers feel that releasing the historical drama at this point is a big risk. The team wants to release the Priyadarshan directorial when the theatres come back to 100 percent occupancy with 4 shows per day. That is the reason why the Mohanlal starrer is now getting a May release.

Coming to Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham, Mohanlal is appearing as the titular character Kunjali Marakkar IV aka Mohammed Ali in the Priyadarshan project. Pranav Mohanlal, the son of the superstar and young actor, essays the part of young Kunjali. The historical drama, which is jointly scripted by Priyadarshan and Ani Sasi revolves around the life of Kunjali Markkar IV, who served the Samoothiri Kingdom of Calicut as the naval chieftain, in the 16th century.

The magnum opus features a stellar star cast including Manju Warrier, Keerthy Suresh, Suniel Shetty, Arjun Sarja, Prabhu Ganesan, Mukesh, Siddique, Nedumudi Venu, Innocent, Mamukoya, Kalyani Priyadarshan, and so on in the other pivotal roles. Rahul Raj has composed the songs and original score. Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham is produced by Antony Perumbavoor for Aashirvad Cinemas, in association with Confident Group, and Moonshot entertainments.

