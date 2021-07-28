Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham: Release Of The Mohanlal Starrer Is Postponed Again!

Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham, the highly anticipated Mohanlal starrer was expected to hit the theatres on August 12, 2021, after a long delay. The Priyadarshan directorial was expected to get a massive solo release with a record number of screens, this Onam season. However, the release of Marakkar is reportedly postponed again.

According to the sources close to the historical drama, the release has been postponed again due to the spike in COVID-19 cases in the country. The news has left the Mohanlal fans and cine-goers, who were waiting for the National award-winning movie, totally disappointed. The new release date of Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham is yet to be finalised.

However, in a recent interview, director Priyadarshan and producer Antony Perumbavoor had confirmed that the magnum opus will release only in theatres. According to the senior filmmaker, Marakkar is not a film that can be watched on small screens. Priyadarshan had also confirmed that the Mohanlal starrer will get a 3-weeks exclusive solo release, whenever it hits the theatres.

Thus, Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham will emerge as the first-ever Malayalam film in history to get an all-screens exclusive release. Reportedly, the makers of the Mohanlal starrer have made an agreement with the Kerala Exhibitors and Producer's Associations, to screen the movie on all screens which will be open in the state exclusively for the first 3 weeks of its release.

Mohanlal is playing the titular character Kunjali Marakkar IV, the naval chieftain of Samoothiri Kingdom, in the movie. Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham features an extensive star cast, including Manju Warrier, Keerthy Suresh, Pranav Mohanlal, Kalyani Priyadarshan, and others. The magnum opus, which is being made with a massive budget of over Rs. 100 Crore is jointly produced by Antony Perumbavoor's Aashirvad Cinemas, Confident Group, and Moonshot Entertainments.