Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham Release: The Mohanlal Starrer To Release On Onam

South
superstar
Mohanlal
on
Friday
said
his
National
Award-winning
movie
Marakkar
Arabikadalinte
Simham
will
release
countrywide
on
August
12.
The
Malayalam-language
period
drama,
directed
by
Priyadarshan,
was
previously
set
to
debut
in
the
country's
theatres
last
year
but
had
to
be
postponed
due
to
the
coronavirus
pandemic.
Taking
to
Twitter,
Mohanlal
said
the
film,
titled
Marakkar:
Arabikadalinte
Simham
in
Malayalam,
will
be
presented
as
an
Onam
release.
"With
love
and
a
mind
full
of
hope,
we
plan
to
bring
Marakkar
Arabikadalinte
Simham
on
August
12
as
an
Onam
release.
We
move
ahead
with
the
belief
that
we
have
your
prayers
and
blessings," the
61-year-old
actor
wrote.
Marakkar
Arabikadalinte
Simham
will
also
feature
Mohanlal's
son
Pranav
Mohanlal
as
well
as
actors
Arjun
Sarja,
Suniel
Shetty,
Prabhu,
Manju
Warrier
and
Keerthy
Suresh.
The
film,
set
in
the
16th
century,
chronicles
the
story
of
Kunjali
Marakkar
IV,
the
naval
commander
of
the
Samoothiri.
It
recently
bagged
three
awards
at
the
67th
National
Awards-
Best
Feature
Film,
Best
Special
Effects,
and
Best
Costume.