Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham To Release On December 2; Mohanlal, Antony Perumbavoor Pen Heartfelt Notes!

Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham, the most awaited upcoming project of Malayalam cinema is finally confirmed to release in theatres. The highly exciting update was shared by Saji Cheriyan, the honourable minister of Cinema is a special press meet on November 11, Thursday. Mohanlal, the leading man of Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham, and producer Antony Perumbavoor confirmed the reports later, with heartfelt notes on their respective social media pages.

"It's time to break the seal of that stunning surprise and we can't contain the joy!

You are about to experience one of the most marvellous visual treats in all its glory, from the place where its dashing frames deserve to be indulged in!

The much-awaited 'Marakkar - Arabikadalinte Simham' to be released in Theatres worldwide on the 2nd of December, 2021!

#MarakkarLionoftheArabianSea," wrote Mohanlal, confirming the theatrical release date of Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham.

Antony Perumbavoor, the producer of the Priyadarshan directorial, took to his official pages and confirmed the super exciting update with a long, emotional note. In his post, Antony has revealed that Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham is the dream project of Mohanlal, Priyadarshan, and himself. He has also narrated how the release of the project got delayed for over two years, owing to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The producer has thanked minister Saji Cheriyan, leading man Mohanlal, director Priyadarshan, producer Suresh Kumar, and the theatre owners, producers, and distributors, who have always cooperated with his banner Aashirvad Cinemas, in the long post. Antony also mentioned the Mohanlal fans who have always offered unconditional support to Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham, in his post.