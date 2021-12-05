Marakkar Box Office 3 Days Worldwide Collection: Mohanlal's Magnum Opus Continues Its Dream Run!

Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham, the historical drama that features Mohanlal in the lead role, had a grand worldwide release on December 2, Thursday. As reported earlier, Marakkar had a massive opening at the worldwide box office by making an opening collection of around Rs. 20 Crore. When it completed the first 3 days of release, the Mohanlal starrer continues its dream run.

According to the latest updates from the trade experts, Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham has performed well at the box office on day 3, while compared to day 2. The Mohanlal starrer experienced an increase in the audience rush, as the weekend started. This is expected to work in favour of Marakkar's performance at the box office.

As per the reports, Marakkar is nearing the 20-Crore mark at the Kerala box office, when it completed the first 3 days of its release. When it comes to the worldwide box office, the Mohanlal starrer is all set to touch the 30-Crore mark. A detailed box office collection breakdown report of Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham is expected to be revealed soon.

The trade experts suggest that the Mohanlal starrer failed to meet the expectations when it comes to the overseas box office, especially in the USA. While Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham has been performing well at the UAE-GCC box office, the movie is struggling in other regions. If things go at the same rate, the Priyadarshan directorial might end up in loss in the overseas market, especially the USA.

However, it is evident that the mixed reviews from audiences and critics have not affected Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham, much. The Mohanlal starrer is currently being trolled for certain scenes and the leading man's dialogue delivery. The complete actor's dialogue in a highly emotional scene has created quite a stir on social media, and has emerged as the hot favourite topic of the troll maker.