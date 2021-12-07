    For Quick Alerts
      Marakkar Box Office First Weekend (4 Days) Worldwide Collection: The Mohanlal Starrer Stays Strong!

      Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham, the epic drama that features Mohanlal in the lead role completed its first weekend at the releasing centers. According to the trade experts, Marakkar is staying strong at the box office and has made an exceptional collection on its opening weekend. As per the latest reports, the Mohanlal starrer is nearing the 40-Crore mark at the box office.

      The latest reports suggest that Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham has made a total gross collection of Rs. 37.89 Crore from the worldwide box office, on its first weekend. The Priyadarshan directorial, which is bankrolled by Antony Perumbavoor, has made a gross collection of Rs. 14.84 Crore from the Kerala box office, within the first 4 days.

      Read Marakkar's first weekend worldwide box office collection breakdown here:

      Kerala: Rs. 14.84 Crore

      Rest Of India: Rs. 2.75 Crore

      Overseas: Rs. 20.3 Crore

      Total Worldwide Gross Collection: Rs. 37.89 Crore

      According to the trade experts, Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham has witnessed a major dip in the Kerala box office collections on the weekend while compared to the first day collections. The Mohanlal made a massive opening by making a gross collection of around Rs. 5.81 Crore at the Kerala box office. But on Day 2, Day 3, and Day 4, Marakkar has made an average collection of around Rs. 2.80 Crore.

      Story first published: Tuesday, December 7, 2021, 14:58 [IST]
