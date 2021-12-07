Marakkar Box Office First Weekend (4 Days) Worldwide Collection: The Mohanlal Starrer Stays Strong!

Marakkar
Arabikadalinte
Simham,
the
epic
drama
that
features
Mohanlal
in
the
lead
role
completed
its
first
weekend
at
the
releasing
centers.
According
to
the
trade
experts,
Marakkar
is
staying
strong
at
the
box
office
and
has
made
an
exceptional
collection
on
its
opening
weekend.
As
per
the
latest
reports,
the
Mohanlal
starrer
is
nearing
the
40-Crore
mark
at
the
box
office.
The
latest
reports
suggest
that
Marakkar
Arabikadalinte
Simham
has
made
a
total
gross
collection
of
Rs.
37.89
Crore
from
the
worldwide
box
office,
on
its
first
weekend.
The
Priyadarshan
directorial,
which
is
bankrolled
by
Antony
Perumbavoor,
has
made
a
gross
collection
of
Rs.
14.84
Crore
from
the
Kerala
box
office,
within
the
first
4
days.
Read
Marakkar's
first
weekend
worldwide
box
office
collection
breakdown
here:
Kerala:
Rs.
14.84
Crore
Rest
Of
India:
Rs.
2.75
Crore
Overseas:
Rs.
20.3
Crore
Total
Worldwide
Gross
Collection:
Rs.
37.89
Crore
According
to
the
trade
experts,
Marakkar
Arabikadalinte
Simham
has
witnessed
a
major
dip
in
the
Kerala
box
office
collections
on
the
weekend
while
compared
to
the
first
day
collections.
The
Mohanlal
made
a
massive
opening
by
making
a
gross
collection
of
around
Rs.
5.81
Crore
at
the
Kerala
box
office.
But
on
Day
2,
Day
3,
and
Day
4,
Marakkar
has
made
an
average
collection
of
around
Rs.
2.80
Crore.