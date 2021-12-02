Marakkar Full Movie Leaked Online For Free Download

One of the highly awaited Malayalam films, Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham (Marakkar: Lion of the Arabian Sea) is finally out in theatres. Starring Mohanlal, Pranav Mohanlal, Manju Warrier, Keerthy Suresh, Kalyani Priyadarshan in key roles, the epic war drama has been getting mixed response from the audiences.

Amidst all the hustle and bustle, Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham has also leaked on infamous piracy based websites including Telegram, Tamilrockers and Movierulz, which might now hinder the film's collection at the box office. Well, this is not the first time when a Malayalam film released in theatres or streaming platforms has leaked online within hours. Earlier, films like One, The Priest and OTT releases like Kuruthi, Kanakam Kaamini Kalaham had also fallen prey to piracy.

Coming back to Marakkar, though the film has enthralled audiences with its spectacular visualization and performances of the actors, looks like the narration and the scripting were a big led down. On the flip side, Mohanlal fans who were eagerly waiting for the film for years, are now highly thrilled with the release and have been expressing their excitement through their respective social media handles. Marakkar directed by Priyadarshan has hit the cinemas after two long years of wait. The film has released in 5 languages including Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, English, Kannada, on more than 4000 screens. The Mohanlal-starrer reportedly will have around 16000 shows each day. In Kerala, the film has released on 626 screens.

The leading man had recently announced that the film will be out on OTT platforms post its theatrical run.

Touted to be the most expensive film of Mollywood, Marakkar was previously planned to release on a streaming platform, however, owing to the immense support from all corners, the makers decided to present the film on the big screens as promised initially.

Marakkar backed by Antony Perumbavoor under Aashirvad Cinemas has bagged six national awards already.