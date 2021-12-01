Marakkar Grand Trailer Sets Social Media On Fire; Mohanlal Has THIS To Say About The Film!

The Marakkar grand trailer, which was released on November 30, Tuesday has set social media on fire. The brilliant trailer has provided glimpses of both the visual extravaganza and exceptional acting moments that the Mohanlal-starrer has in store for the audience. In the press meet which was held after the Marakkar grand trailer launch, Mohanlal opened up about the magnum opus.

According to the superstar, Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham was a film that demanded a lot of preparations and physical strain. Another biggest challenge for the makers was to fit the entire shooting process into a 110-days-long schedule. Mohanlal also added that Marakkar is an experimental film in all aspects, even while considering its financial possibilities.

While addressing the media, the complete actor also revealed that the makers always wanted to release Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham in theatres. Mohanlal revealed that no contract was signed with Amazon Prime Video, as the reports suggested. According to the superstar, Amazon won't allow a theatrical release once the contract is signed.

However, Mohanlal confirmed that Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham will hit the OTT platforms eventually, like any other theatrical release. The superstar also added that he considers films as business ventures, and wants all his projects to make a profit. Mohanlal remarked that he wants Marakkar to make at least Rs. 105 Crore, since it is made with a budget of Rs. 100 Crore.