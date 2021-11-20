Marakkar, Pushpa, & Other Films To Be Screened With 100 Percent Occupancy: Reports

Marakkar
Arabikadalinte
Simham,
Pushpa,
and
some
other
major
films
are
slated
to
hit
the
theatres
in
December
2021.
If
the
latest
reports
are
to
be
believed,
all
the
December
releases
might
get
screened
with
100
percent
occupancy.
According
to
the
latest
updates,
the
Kerala
government
is
finally
planning
to
permit
100
percent
occupancy
in
the
theatres
of
the
state.
The
believable
sources
have
confirmed
that
the
representative
of
the
Kerala
government
is
planning
to
have
a
meeting
with
the
theatre
owners
association
today
(November
20,
Saturday).
A
major
decision
regarding
the
occupancy
of
theatres
is
expected
to
be
taken
by
the
end
of
the
day.
In
that
case,
the
same
will
be
announced
by
the
end
of
the
day
or
tomorrow.
As
per
the
reports,
the
theatre
owners
demanded
permission
for
100
occupancies,
as
the
Christmas
season
will
witness
the
releases
of
several
highly
anticipated
films.
Marakkar
Arabikadalinte
Simham
is
unarguably
the
most-awaited
Malayalam
release
of
recent
times.
Expectations
are
riding
high
on
the
Mohanlal
starrer,
which
touted
to
be
the
costliest
project
ever
made
in
the
history
of
Malayalam
cinema.