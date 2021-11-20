Marakkar, Pushpa, & Other Films To Be Screened With 100 Percent Occupancy: Reports

Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham, Pushpa, and some other major films are slated to hit the theatres in December 2021. If the latest reports are to be believed, all the December releases might get screened with 100 percent occupancy. According to the latest updates, the Kerala government is finally planning to permit 100 percent occupancy in the theatres of the state.

The believable sources have confirmed that the representative of the Kerala government is planning to have a meeting with the theatre owners association today (November 20, Saturday). A major decision regarding the occupancy of theatres is expected to be taken by the end of the day. In that case, the same will be announced by the end of the day or tomorrow.

As per the reports, the theatre owners demanded permission for 100 occupancies, as the Christmas season will witness the releases of several highly anticipated films. Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham is unarguably the most-awaited Malayalam release of recent times. Expectations are riding high on the Mohanlal starrer, which touted to be the costliest project ever made in the history of Malayalam cinema.