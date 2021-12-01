Marakkar To Have 3000 Plus Shows Across Kerala On Its Release Day; Sets A New Record!

Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham, the Mohanlal-starrer is finally gearing up for a grand release on December 2, Thursday. With only a few hours left for its release, Marakkar has now set a new record with its release day show count. As per the latest updates, the Mohanlal starrer is releasing on over a massive 3000 plus shows across Kerala.

Yes, you read it right. The historical drama is getting released on over 650 screens across the state, on December 2. Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham is expected to have around 800 morning shows (including fan shows and special shows). It is also confirmed that the Mohanlal starrer will get over 300 plus night shows.

Apart from the morning and night shows, Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham will have over 2000 plus regular shows. Thus, the Priyadarshan directorial has emerged as the all-time biggest release in the history of Malayalam cinema. This rare foot also proves Mohanlal's massive hold among the Malayalam cinema audiences, irrespective of the age group.

The Kerala Government did not permit 100 percent occupancy on the theatres across the state, considering the existence of the new COVID-19 virus variant. However, the massive show count confirms that the 50 percent occupancy is not going to affect the box office performance of Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham.

Mohanlal is playing the titular character Kunjali Marakkar IV in the Priyadarshan directorial. The movie is penned by director Priyadarshan himself along with Ani Sasi. Pranav Mohanlal, the young actor, and son of Mohanlal plays the younger version of his character Kunjali in the film.

Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham features an extensive star cast including Nedumudi Venu, Innocent, Prabhu, Suniel Shetty, Arjun Sarja, Manju Warrier, Innocent, Mamukoya, Suhasini Maniratnam, KPAC Lalitha, director Fazil, Mukesh, Siddique, Keerthy Suresh, Kalyani Priyadarshan, and others in the pivotal roles. The Mohanlal starrer is bankrolled by Antony Perumbavoor, under the banner Aashirvad Cinemas.