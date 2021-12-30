Minnal Murali Enters The Netflix Top 10 List Globally; Earns 'OTT Blockbuster' Status!

Minnal Murali, the Tovino Thomas starring superhero film premiered on Netflix, on December 24, Friday. When it is all set to complete the first week of release, Minnal Murali has emerged as a trend-setter worldwide. As per the latest updates, the Basil Joseph directorial has entered the Netflix top 10 list globally, under the non-English films category.

Yes, you read it right. Thus, Minnal Murali has emerged as the first-ever Malayalam film to enter the top 10 list of Netflix. The Tovino Thomas starrer is currently in the fourth position on the list. Interestingly, this also confirms that Minnal Murali has now officially earned the 'OTT blockbuster' status.

Kevin Paul, the executive producer of Minnal Murali took to his official Instagram page and revealed the highly exciting update, along with the screenshot of the Netflix Top 10 global chart. "Netflix weekly top 10 lists of the most-watched TV and films (Non-English) ! 😁⚡️#minnalmurali #netflix #global," wrote the producer.

Well, Minnal Murali has successfully presented the first-ever homegrown superhero origin story of the Malayalam film industry, with absolute conviction. The Basil Joseph directorial has been receiving excellent reviews from both the audiences and critics, for its excellent writing, making, technical aspects, and stellar performances.

However, it is Guru Somasundaram, who played the supervillain of Minnal Murali, who has been appreciated the most. The supremely talented actor portrayed the transitions of his character Shibu from a lonely immigrant worker to a completely ruthless antagonist with absolute ease. The face-off between Tovino Thomas's Jaison aka Minnal Murali and Shibu is one of the biggest highlights of the film.

After the great success of the film, director Basil Joseph and leading man Tovino Thomas have already confirmed that more films will be made in the Minnal Murali franchise in the future. The filmmaker also mentioned that they are planning to release the Minnal Murali sequel in big screens, if it is possible.