Minnal Murali First Review Is Out: Tovino Thomas-Basil Joseph's Superhero Film Is A Winner!

Minnal Murali, the highly anticipated superhero film that features Tovino Thoams in the titular role, recently had its world premiere at Jio MAMI. The project, which is helmed by talented filmmaker Basil Joseph is all set to release on Netflix, on December 24, Friday. Interestingly, Minnal Murali is getting excellent reviews after its world premiere and is confirmed to be a winner.

The audience, who watched the premiere show of the Tovino Thomas-Basil Joseph project, is heaping praises over the film for its excellent making, performances, and technical aspects. The viewers have been stating that Minnal Murali definitely deserved to be watched on big screens, and had all the chances to emerge as a blockbuster.

Anjali Menon, the National award-winning filmmaker who attended the world premiere of Minnal Murali at the Jio MAMI, took to her official Instagram page and wrote a lovely post on the project. The writer-filmmaker praised the homegrown superhero film and its team members for its simple fantasy theme with a quirky local flavour.

"Last night at its world premiere #MinnalMurali leapt to life on a big screen and how! It's an all heart film that starts as a countryside comedy and leaps to a homegrown superhero film 😍- one that has a quirky local flavour even in the midst of simple fantasy. @ibasiljoseph @tovinothomas & @guru_somasundaram @sophiapauljames and crew were there with such adorable enthusiasm and won us over even before the film started! 😊With this @mumbaifilmfestival & @netflix_in have started a movement where we will see the real cinemas of India occupy centre stage before a national audience as much deserved... 👏🏼 @smritikiran & team 🔥 Grab that popcorn and watch the movie with family and kids when it streams on Netflix on 24th Dec!," reads Anjali Menon's post on Minnal Murali.

Coming back to Minnal Murali, the project features Guru Somasundaram, Aju Varghese, Mammukoya, Femina George, Harisree Ashokan, Baiju Santhosh, P Balachandran, Bijukuttan, Shelly Kishore, Azees Nedumangad, and others in pivotal roles. Shaan Rahman and Sushin Shyam have composed the songs and original score for the project. The Tovino Thomas starrer is bankrolled by Sophia Paul, under the banner Weekend Blockbusters.