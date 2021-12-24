Minnal Murali Full Movie Leaked Online For Free Download In HD Quality

Minnal Murali, Tovino Thomas' much-awaited superhero film has finally hit Netflix. The Basil Joseph directorial follows Jaison, a tailor who out of nowhere becomes a superhuman after being struck by lightning. The Netflix movie has become the latest to get leaked online. Minnal Murali has been leaked on Telegram and other piracy based websites like Movierulz and Tamilrockers, that too in high definition quality, which might now hinder the film's viewership on the OTT platform.

Notably, this is not the very first time when a Malayalam film released on a streaming platform has leaked online within hours of its release. Earlier, OTT releases including Bhramam, Kanakam Kaamini Kalaham, Cold Case, Joji and theatrical ones like Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham, Kurup and The Priest also fell prey to piracy.

Minnal Murali Movie Review: Tovino Thomas-Basil Joseph Impress With This Entertaining Superhero Flick!

Minnal Murali Twitter Review: Did Tovino Thomas-Basil Joseph's Superhero Film Impress The Audience?

Minnal Murali became the talk of the town in May 2020 after one of its sets was vandalised by a group of religious fanatics, who claimed that the church set hurt their sentiments. The entertainer was shot in Kerala and Karnataka. Though the film was announced in January 2019, it went on floors in December 2019 owing to its prolonged pre-production process. Later, the COVID-19 pandemic hindered the film's shoot, subsequently delaying the release. The film's theatrical release was postponed multiple times owing to the pandemic-induced lockdown. After a prolonged delay, the makers decided to opt for a direct-to-OTT release.

Well, the film as expected, has been getting terrific response from all corners with many praising the unique concept, crisp narration and effortless performances of the actors, especially Tovino. Also starring Guru Somasundaram, Vasisht Umesh, Aju Varghese, Femina George, Harisree Ashokan, Mammukoya, Baiju Santhosh and others, Minnal Murali is backed by Sophia Paul under Weekend Blockbusters.