Minnal Murali Motion Poster Is Out; The Tovino Thomas Starrer To Get An Onam Release!

The official motion poster of Minnal Murali, the highly anticipated upcoming Tovino Thomas starrer is finally out. Mohanlal, the complete actor revealed the Minnal Murali motion poster through his official social media pages. The project, which is directed by Basil Joseph, is slated to hit the theatres as an Onam special release.

"Launching the Motion Poster of Minnal Murali. Best wishes Tovino Thomas, Basil Joseph, Sophia Paul, and Team," Mohanlal wrote on his social media post. The promising motion poster features the leading man Tovino Thomas in his superhero avathar, in a mystic backdrop. Expectations are riding high on the Basil Joseph directorial, after the release of the motion poster.

Minnal Murali, which is the first-ever superhero produced by the Malayalam film industry, marks Tovino Thomas's second collaboration with young filmmaker Basil Joseph. The highly anticipated project is slated to get released in Malayalam primarily and will be dubbed to Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi languages. The movie marks the first pan-Indian release of Tovino Thomas, who si unarguably one of the most bankable young actors of contemporary Malayalam cinema.

According to the sources close to the project, Tovino Thomas is playing the titular character Murali, who develops superpowers after being struck by lightning. The Basil Joseph directorial also features Harisree Ashokan and Aju Varghese in pivotal roles. The makers are yet to reveal the female lead and the rest of the star cast of the project.

Hollywood stunt director Vlad Rimburg handles the action choreography of the movie, which is jointly penned by Arun Anirudhan and Justin Mathew. Sameer Thahir handles the cinematography. Shaan Rahman composes the music. Minnal Murali is produced by Sophia Paul, under the banner Weekend Blockbusters.

