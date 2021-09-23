Minnal Murali Release Date Out: Tovino Thomas’ Superhero Film To Hit Netflix On Christmas Eve!

'Ee Christmas Minnum!!' Mollywood's most sought-after actor Tovino Thomas on Thursday (September 23) announced that his long-awaited film Minnal Murali will premiere on Netflix on the festive occasion of Christmas. The superhero film will be out on December 24, on the eve of Christmas. "Ee Christmas Minnum! #MinnalMurali is all set for a worldwide release this Christmas Eve! 24th December 2021 on @NetflixIndia. Mark your calendars! #StrikingOnDec24 (sic)," tweeted the actor tagging the main cast and crew of the film.

Presenting the early Christmas gift, Netflix India tweeted, "Today we're playing Santa and bringing you your Christmas gift early Minnal Murali arrives on 24th December! Ee Christmas minnum." Minnal Murali will also be available in 5 other languages including English, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Hindi. Tovino will be seen playing Murali, the protagonist with superhuman ability. The film's teaser was released on September 6.

Though the film was expected to release in theatres, the makers had to postpone the plan owing to the pandemic and the subsequent lockdown. Helmed by Tovino's Godha director Basil Joseph, the highly anticipated film has story penned by Arun Anirudhan and Justin Mathew. Minnal Murali boasts of an extensive star cast including Guru Somasundaram, Aju Varghese, Femina George, Harisree Ashokan, Mammukoya, Baiju Santhosh, Bijukuttan, Jude Anthany Joseph, P Balachandran, Shelly Kishore and Benzi Mathew, to name a few.

The film's tracks are composed by Shaan Rahman, while Sushin Shyam has composed the background score. Cinematographer Sameer Thahir and editor Livingston Mathew are the other technical crew members of the Tovino-starrer. Minnal Murali is backed by Sophia Paul under the production banner Weekend Blockbusters.

On a related note, Tovino has a slew of project in the pipeline including Vazhakku, Naaradan, Ajayante Randam Moshanam, Vaashi, Varavu, Forensic 2, Karachi 81, Thallumala, 2403 ft and Anweshippin Kandethum.