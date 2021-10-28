Minnal Murali Trailer: Tovino Thomas’ Superhero Film Promises To Be A Rip-Roaring Entertainer!

The most awaited trailer of Malayalam film Minnal Murali is out. Releasing the electrifying teaser, Netflix India South tweeted, "Playing this trailer at 0.05x speed, to try and keep up with Minnal Murali Arriving 24th December. #MinnalMurali."

Well, the 2-minute 16-second footage basically shows how the protagonist (Tovino Thomas), an ordinary youngster turns into a superhero after being struck by lightning. The clip also displays how he explores his superpower by experimenting time and again.

And guess what? For this, he even tries to jump off a huge tree which turns out to be a failure. His action-packed performances, one-liners and sequences with senior actor Mammukoya (who plays a doctor) are surely the highlights of the trailer.

As per the trailer, Minnal Murali's superpower is his lightning speed. How the central character uses his power in various instances and how he comes face to face with the police forms the crux of the story.

Directed by Basil Joseph, the film was expected to hit the theatres, however, the makers had to drop the plan due to the pandemic. Minnal Murali will now release on Netflix on December 24, ahead of Christmas. With story penned by Arun Anirudhan and Justin Mathew, the film has an ensemble cast including Guru Somasundaram, Aju Varghese, Femina George, Harisree Ashokan, Baiju Santhosh, Bijukuttan, Jude Anthany Joseph, P Balachandran, Shelly Kishore and Benzi Mathew, to name a few.

Produced by Sophia Paul under Weekend Blockbusters, Minnal Murali will also premiere in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Hindi, and English. The film's tracks are composed by Shaan Rahman, while Sushin Shyam has composed the background score. Cinematographer Sameer Thahir and editor Livingston Mathew are the other technical crew members of the Tovino-starrer.