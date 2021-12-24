Minnal Murali Twitter Review: Did Tovino Thomas-Basil Joseph's Superhero Film Impress The Audience?

Minnal Murali, the highly anticipated Malayalam superhero film starring Tovino Thomas in the titular role has finally premiered on Netflix. The project, which marks Tovino Thomas's reunion with director Basil Joseph after the great success of Godha. To the unversed, Minnal Murali, which was originally planned as a theatrical release, went the OTT way owing to the pandemic.

The Tovino Thomas starrer revolves around a young man named Jaison, who works as a tailor but aspires to migrate to the US. Both Jaison and another man named Selvan are hit by a bolt of lightning on Christmas night, which leads to both of them developing superpowers. Minnal Murali depicts how the duo makes use of their newfound powers.

Guru Somasundaram appears as Selvan, the lead antagonist who is known by the name "Vellidi Venkidi" in the Basil Joseph directorial. Minnal Murali features an extensive star cast including Femina George, Mammukkoya, Aju Varghese, Shelly Kishore, Baiju Santhosh, and so on in the other pivotal roles. The Tovino Thomas starrer is scripted by Arun Anirudhan and Justin Mathew.

Sushin Shyam has composed the original score and songs for Minnal Murali, along with Shaan Rahman. Sameer Thahir is the director of photography. Livingstone Mathew has handled the editing. Vlad Rimburg has handled the action choreography. Minnal Murali is bankrolled by Sophia Paul, under the banner Weekend Blockbusters.