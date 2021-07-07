Miya George And Ashwin Philip Blessed With Baby Boy; The Actress Shares An Adorable Picture!

Miya George, the popular actress, and her husband Ashwin Philip are blessed with a baby boy. The good news was announced by Miya George herself, with a social media post recently. The actress also shared a lovely family picture with her husband Ashwin and their newborn son, on her official pages.

"It's a Boy ❤️ Luca Joseph Philip," wrote Miya George on her post, thus revealing the name of her little son. The actress's announcement came out as a great surprise for her fans and followers, as her pregnancy was kept under wraps. Both the fans and Miya George's film industry friends congratulated the couple in the comments section of the actress's post.

It was an arranged marriage for Miya George and business professional Ashwin Philip, who met at a matrimonial site. The couple entered the wedlock in an intimate ceremony held at Ernakulam St. Mary's Basilica, on September 12, 2020. The wedding, which was held following all safety protocols implemented by the Kerala government, was attended by the family members and a few close friends of the couple. Later, a reception was held on the same evening.

In an interview given to a leading Malayalam media after her wedding, Miya George had revealed that she has found a supportive partner in Ashwin Philip. The actress also confirmed that she has no plans to retire from films, and is planning to be active in her career with some promising projects in the pipeline.

Miya George has earned rave reviews for her performances in her last few outings in Malayalam cinema, including the 2019-released blockbuster Driving License and acclaimed OTT release Guardian. The actress will be next seen in Cobra, the highly anticipated Vikram-starrer in which she plays a pivotal role.