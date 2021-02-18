Mohanlal And Jeethu Joseph Share Some Interesting Anecdotes From The Sets Of Drishyam 2

This Friday will be none like any other we've seen this year as the eagerly-awaited Drishyam 2 finally premieres on February 19th, exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. Making all the right noise right from the time the first movie ended, the hype has well hit its peak with the launch of the teaser and trailer in recent weeks. Directed by Jeethu Joseph, the Malayalam crime thriller starring Mohanlal in the lead role also stars Meena, Esther, and Ansiba. Teaming up yet another time to leave viewers in awe, the director and superstar gave their ardent fans a sneak peek from the sets and also spoke about how tough it is to make a movie filled with twists and turns. With everyone waiting to see how the events unfold in the upcoming film, the duo revealed that only a select few from the cast and crew are aware of the climax.

Recollecting the funny moments during the set where he spent ample time pulling the leg of his fellow crew members, the legendary Mohanlal says, "Except for a couple of people, like Jeethu and myself, no one else knows about the climax and what is going to happen. Each and every scene is new for them, so everyone has their own version of the ending. I used to have fun with the assistant directors and ask one of them, 'Please tell me what is going to happen?' And they'd say 'No sir, I am not supposed to say!' It was very interesting as I would call them up and ask them all the time about their idea of Georgekutty and what they thought is going on, in their mind. It's interesting because no one actually knew the whole story. It will be a surprise for them when the movie comes out. They'll be like 'Oh My God, I never thought of this!'"

Sharing his experiences and the hurdles he faced in keeping the climax a secret from the most of the team and trying out different methodologies, director Jeethu Joseph said, "We were shooting in Kochi and there -were some dialogues in a suspense build up scene. So what we'd do is shoot the scene and remove the audio before saving the film because if they heard it they would know what's going to happen."

Directed by Jeethu Joseph and produced by Anthony Perumbavoor under the banner of Aashirvad Cinemas, Drishyam 2 will stream on Amazon Prime Video in 240 countries and territories starting 19th February 2021.

