Mohanlal And Jeethu Joseph Team Up For A Mystery Thriller; The Project To Start Rolling Soon!

Mohanlal and Jeethu Joseph, the highly celebrated actor-director duo are all set to join hands once again. Earlier in an interview, Jeethu Joseph had confirmed that he is indeed directing the superstar once again, soon. Now, the talented filmmaker has revealed some exciting details of his Mohanlal project.

In a recent interview given to a leading Malayalam online portal, director Jeethu revealed that his upcoming Mohanlal starrer is a mystery thriller. The project is expected to start rolling immediately after the lockdown restrictions are lifted, following all guidelines. The untitled venture is expected to have an official launch in a couple of days.

Earlier, Mohanlal was planning to kickstart the shooting of Bro Daddy, the second directorial venture of Prithviraj Sukumaran, once the lockdown ends. But now, the sources suggest that the superstar is planning to wrap up the Jeethu Joseph directorial before he joins Bro Daddy. The mystery thriller is bankrolled by Mohanlal's close associate Antony Perumbavoor, under the banner Aashirvad Cinemas.

However, director Jeethu Joseph refused to reveal whether the new Mohanlal project is being planned as a direct-to-OTT venture. In the interview, the filmmaker stated that the release of the project completely depends on the decision of its producer. When it comes to the Mohanlal-starring mystery thriller, nothing has been finalised so far.

Drishyam 2, the latest outing of the actor-director duo, had earned rave reviews from both the audiences and critics. The project, which was released on Amazon Prime Video, also emerged as the first-ever OTT blockbuster from the Malayalam film industry. Mohanlal and Jeethu Joseph are also planning to team up for a third installment in the franchise, which has been titled Drishyam 3. The duo's other upcoming project, the action thriller Ram, is currently delayed due to the pandemic.