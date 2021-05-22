Mohanlal And Jeethu Joseph To Team Up Once Again; The Project Is NOT Drishyam 3!

Mohanlal and Jeethu Joseph, the highly celebrated actor-director duo, are currently on a high with the success of their last outing together, Drishyam 2. As per the latest reports, the complete actor is all set to join hands with the hitmaker once again. No, we are not talking about the highly anticipated project Drishyam 3.

The exciting update was revealed by Antony Perumbavoor, the popular producer and the close associate of Mohanlal, on the occasion of the superstar's birthday. The producer revealed that Jeethu Joseph is planning to direct the complete actor in his next outing, which will start rolling before Drishyam 3. The project will be bankrolled by Antony himself, under the banner Aashirvad Cinemas.

Thus, the upcoming project marks the fourth collaboration of Mohanlal and Jeethu Joseph, after the 2013-released blockbuster Drishyam, the recent OTT blockbuster Drishyam 2, and the upcoming action thriller Ram. More details regarding the new project are expected to be revealed soon.

However, Antony Perumbavoor has confirmed that the new project will start rolling only after Mohanlal and Jeethu Joseph finish their delayed project, Ram. The next schedule of Ram is supposed to start rolling London, once the world gains back the normalcy. The team has already finished around 50 percent of the movie, which was entirely shot in India.

Mohanlal is playing the titular role in Ram, which features popular actress Trisha Krishnan as the female lead. Indrajith Sukumaran is appearing in a key role in the movie, which was originally planned as a Pooja 2020 release. The big-budget venture is jointly produced by the banners Abhishek Films and Passion Studios.