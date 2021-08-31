Mohanlal And 'Odiyan' Director VA Shrikumar To Join Hands For A Bollywood Project: Reports

Mohanlal is totally busy in his career with some highly promising projects in the pipeline. The superstar, who is unarguably the most bankable star of the Malayalam film industry is very selective about the projects he picks. As per the latest updates, Mohanlal is all set to join hands with Odiyan director VA Shrikumar, once again.

Yes, you read it right. According to the latest reports published by Kerala Kaumudi daily, the actor-director duo is joining hands for a project, based on Mappila Khalasi. However, the Mohanlal starrer is not a Malayalam project but is being made in Hindi. In that case, the VA Shrikumar directorial will mark Mohanlal's comeback to Bollywood, after a long gap.

If the reports are to be believed, the project which is produced by Fox Star Studios will also feature the talented Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda in a pivotal role. It is also reported that the project might get titled Mission Konkan. However, the makers are yet to make an official announcement on the same.

Odiyan, which marked the first collaboration of Mohanlal and VA Shrikumar was a critical and commercial failure. Even though the duo was later planning to team up for the movie adaptation of MT Vasudevan Nair's Randamoozham novel, the project was later dropped due to multiple issues.

Coming to Mohanlal's acting career, the complete actor will be next seen in the highly anticipated historical drama Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham and family entertainer Aaraattu, which are gearing up for the release. Both the projects are slated for theatrical releases.

Mohanlal is currently busy with the shooting of Bro Daddy, the comedy entertainer directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran in Hyderabad. After wrapping up the highly anticipated project, the superstar is expected to kickstart the shooting of 12th Man, by the first week of September. The mystery thriller, which marks Mohanlal's fourth collaboration with hitmaker Jeethu Joseph, will be entirely shot in Idukki.