Mohanlal And VA Shrikumar's Upcoming Bilingual Project Is Titled 'Mission Konkan'

Mohanlal, the complete actor of Malayalam cinema is all set to reunite with Odiyan director VA Shrikumar Menon. The reports regarding the duo's second outing have been doing rounds for the last couple of months. Now, it has been confirmed that Mohanlal and VA Shrikumar are teaming up for a bilingual project, which has been titled Mission Konkan.

The sources close to the project have confirmed that Mohanlal has already signed the dotted line. The movie, which is based on the Mappila Khalasis aka dockyard workers of Malabar, is expected to be simultaneously shot in Malayalam and Hindi. The project will also be dubbed to all other major Indian languages.

Along with Mohanlal, popular Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda is reportedly playing a pivotal character in the film. Malabar Konkan will mark VA Shrikumar's comeback to feature filmmaker, after the debacle of Odiyan, the fantasy thriller movie that featured Mohanlal in the lead role.

Recently, Mohanlal was spotted with director VA Shrikumar and a few others, who are supposed to be the producers of Mission Konkan. The picture clicked during the actor-director duo's meeting has been doing rounds on social media for the last few days. If the reports are to be believed, Mission Konkan will start rolling by the beginning of 2022 and will be widely shot at the various locations of Ratnagiri, Goa, Delhi, Kozhikode, and Palakkad.

Coming to Mohanlal's career, the actor recently wrapped up the shooting of Bro Daddy, the upcoming comedy entertainer directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran. The superstar is expected to kickstart the shooting of 12th Man, the upcoming Jeethu Joseph project in a couple of days. Later, Mohanlal is reportedly planning to resume the shooting of his directorial debut Barroz.