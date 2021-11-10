Mohanlal And Vysakh's Next Is Titled Monster; First Look Poster Is Out!

Mohanlal and Pulimurugan director Vysakh are finally joining hands once again, for an upcoming action thriller. The complete actor took to his official social media handles today (November 10, Wednesday) and revealed the first look poster of the project, which has been titled Monster. In the promising first look poster, Mohanlal is seen in a Sardar get-up.

The Monster first look poster also reveals that the superstar is playing the role of Lucky Singh, in the Vysakh directorial, In the poster, Mohanlal is seen sitting in front of a table that has guns and bullets, with an intense look. Thus, it has also been confirmed that Monster is going to be an out-and-out action thriller.

Mohanlal, who shared the Monster first look on his official pages, captioned his post: "Unveiling the Title and First Look of my new movie 'Monster' directed by Vysakh, scripted by Udaykrishna and produced by @antonyperumbavoor under the banner of @aashirvadcine and The movie starts rolling today!"

Monster is scripted by Uday Krishna, who had earlier joined hands with Mohanlal and director Vysakh for Pulimurugan. Satheesh Kurup is the director of photography. Shameer Muhammed handles the editing. Deepak Dev composes the songs and original score. Shajie Naduvil handles the art direction. Stunt Silva has joined the crew as the action choreographer. The Mohanlal starrer is bankrolled by Antony Perumbavoor, under the prestigious banner Aashirvad Cinemas.

According to producer Antony Perumbavoor, the Mohanlal starrer has been already confirmed to get a direct OTT release. In that case, Monster will mark Mohanlal's 5th outing in the OTT space, after Drishyam 2, Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham, Bro Daddy, and Alone. If the rumours are to be believed, the Vysakh directorial has been slated to be released on the renowned OTT platform Amazon Prime Video.